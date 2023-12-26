Open Menu

FGEHA Postpones Auctions Of Commercial Plots In G-13 & 14

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2023 | 11:23 PM

FGEHA postpones auctions of commercial plots in G-13 & 14

Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) has postponed the auction of commercial plots of class three and petrol pumps in the G-13 and G-14 sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) has postponed the auction of commercial plots of class three and petrol pumps in the G-13 and G-14 sectors.

The auction was set for December 27 and 28, according to a press release. New dates of the auction will be announced soon.

