FGEHA receives 7,495 applications under five residential schemes

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 05:16 PM

The Federal Government Housing Authority (FGEHA) has received around 7,495 applications for allotment of apartments under five residential projects, till February end

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ):The Federal Government Housing Authority (FGEHA) has received around 7,495 applications for allotment of apartments under five residential projects, till February end.

The residential schemes include Lifestyle Residency, Indus Vista, Skyline Apartments, Chaklala Heights, Kashmir Avenue Project, an official in the Ministry of Housing and Works told APP.

The authority had sought applications and consent from already registered members through press advertisements. February 14 was the last date to submit the application forms for allotment of apartments.

Presently, the official said, the process of receiving consent/membership forms from banks (Askari Bank & Bank of Punjab) was going on. Besides, the PHA-Foundation was currently processing two projects, while 1,350 housing units were under construction.

He said since the scrutiny of the applications was yet to start, the ministry was unable to give detail of grade wise allottees.

However, a total 12,347 housing units would be allotted to successful applicants.

To a question, he said the ministry had received around Rs 23.235 billion from the eligible members who had shown their consent to get residential plots in the multiple residential schemes in the federal capital during the last ten years.

The FGEHA had issued consent letters to its members for the housing schemes including Green Enclave-I, Green Enclave-II, Thallian Scheme, housing scheme in sector F-14 and F-15 and Park Road Housing Scheme, the official said.� The Authority had received Rs 1,075,826,328 from the members of Bhara Kahu (GE-I), Rs 6,016,790,090 from Bhara Kahu (GE-II), Rs 11,880,000,000 from Sector F-14 and F-15, Rs 2,462,657,453 from Thallian �and Rs 1,800,000,000 from Park Road.

