FGEHA Reserves Around 75 Plots For Constitutional Bodies' Employees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2023 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) has reserved around 75 plots for the employees of constitutional bodies in Park Road Housing Scheme in the federal capital.

"Around 42 plots have been reserved in category-I of size 50x90 and 33 plots in category-II of size 40x80," official sources in the authority told APP.

They said the number of plots as per specific approved quota had been reserved in the Park Road Housing Scheme for the registered members of constitutional bodies.

The allotment in the FGEHA Housing Scheme at Park Road, the sources said, would be made in line with the age-wise seniority of members registered in membership drive-II.

They said the first right of allotment was reserved in Sectors F-14/ F-15; while the remaining registered members would be accommodated in the Housing Scheme at Park Road as per available plots in the respective quota.

Since there is litigation in F-14/ F-15, the sources said the quota was still to be finalized. After clearance of litigation and finalization of the layout plan of F-14/ F-15, the allotment to the employees of constitutional bodies in the housing scheme at Park Road would be made accordingly as per approved quota policy, they concluded.

