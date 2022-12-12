(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) would receive applications for expressing interest for companies to launch new residential projects in eight major cities of the country by December 22.

"The Expressions of Interest (EoI) have been sought from land owners, companies, and firms in this regard," official sources in the Ministry of Housing Works told APP.

They said the applications were invited from land owners, developers, firms and eligible individuals for the supply of land for housing schemes (plots, houses and apartments) projects in major cities of the country.

The applications for acquiring the land for the projects and their selection would be done as per Joint Venture Regulations 2020, they added.

To a question, they said the authority was planning to launch new residential projects in eight major cities of the country, including the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

"The new housing projects will be started for federal government employees and the general public on the basis of the joint venture," they added.

They said the new residential projects would be launched in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan, Faisalabad and Karachi which include plots, houses and apartments.

To a question, they said the pace of different development projects, being executed under the FGEHA has been accelerated significantly to provide modern residential facilities to employees in the shortest possible time.

"There are 3,432 apartments in Chaklala Scheme while the Skyline Apartments comprise a total of 3,945 units," they added.

They said Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasay was also taking a "keen interest to provide housing facilities to the employees" and directed the officials concerned to expedite the ongoing projects under the umbrella of FGEHA including Kashmir Avenue Apartments, G-13 Chaklala Heights and Skyline Apartments.

The sources said the minister directed the staff on the site to ensure "quality and timely completion", adding construction work on both schemes was going at an accelerated pace.