Open Menu

FGEHA Set To Auction Commercial Plots In Islamabad’s G-13, G-14 On Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2024 | 03:40 PM

FGEHA set to auction commercial plots in Islamabad’s G-13, G-14 on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) has finalized arrangements to auction several commercial plots in sectors G-13 and G-14 on Wednesday and Thursday (November 13 and 14) at the Citizen Club, located in F-9 Park, Islamabad.

An official told APP that the auction includes multiple commercial plots in G-14, various Class-III commercial plots in G-13, G-14-2/3 and a petrol pump plot in the Mauve area (Sri Nagar Highway) G-13.

Additionally, mixed-use plots and apartments in front of G-13 Markaz will also be auctioned.

The winning bidder must complete the total payment through easy installments spread over two years. Investors who choose to pay the full amount upfront will receive a 10% rebate on the total payment, with an additional 5% discount available for those paying the full amount in U.

S. Dollars through banking channels.

The building plan will be approved upon payment of 25% of the total plot price, and possession of the plot will be granted upon payment of 75% of the total price.

The official from the Ministry of Housing and Works stated on Sunday that the Authority has advertised the plot auction in major newspapers, urging interested individuals to obtain brochures from the FGEHA office, and highlighted that the prime locations of these plots make them ideal for multi-use businesses, shopping centers, corporate offices, and banks.

For further details, please contact FGEHA at 051-9106466.

/395

Related Topics

Islamabad Petrol Price November Sunday From Government Housing

Recent Stories

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their hom ..

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly ..

Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..

19 hours ago
 No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate ..

No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration

20 hours ago
 Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

20 hours ago
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities ..

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens

23 hours ago
 Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal tod ..

Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today

1 day ago
 Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s ral ..

Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi

1 day ago
 Passports Fees-Check complete details here

Passports Fees-Check complete details here

1 day ago
 Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in fina ..

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

1 day ago
 24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways ..

24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan