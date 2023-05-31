UrduPoint.com

FGEHA Set To Start Development Work In Sectors G-12, F-12

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2023 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) is all set to start the development work in sectors G-12 and F-12  of the capital.

"In the initial phase, the authority has decided to prepare layout plan of both the sectors", an official source told APP on Wednesday.

He said the layout plans of the two sectors would be outsourced.

"In this context, the authority has asked for proposals for the preparation of layout plans from planning consultants or firms of national and international repute registered with Pakistan Council for Architects and Town Planners," he said.

He said that only those firms would eligible to give offers, who had successfully completed infrastructure planning of more than five thousand kanals of land in the last ten years.

"In this regard, a pre-bid meeting will be held on Friday, while the proposals have been invited by June 13," the source added.

