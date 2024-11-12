Open Menu

FGEHA To Auction Commercial Plots In Islamabad’s G-13, G-14 On Thursday

Muhammad Irfan Published November 12, 2024 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) is set to auction a variety of commercial plots in Islamabad’s G-13 and G-14 sectors on November 13 (Thursday), at the Citizen Club in F-9 Park.

An official from FGEHA told APP that the auction will feature several commercial plots in G-14, multiple Class-III commercial plots in G-13, G-14/2, and G-14/3, as well as a petrol pump plot in the Mauve area on Sri Nagar Highway in G-13.

Mixed-use plots and apartments in front of G-13 Markaz will also be available for bidding.

The winning bidders can complete payments in convenient installments over two years. Those who pay the full amount upfront will receive a 10% discount, with an additional 5% rebate available for full payments made in U.

S. Dollars through official banking channels.

FGEHA has announced that 25% of the plot price must be paid for building plan approval, while plot possession will be granted upon payment of 75% of the total amount.

A Ministry of Housing and Works official mentioned that the Authority has advertised the auction in major newspapers, encouraging interested parties to collect brochures from the FGEHA office.

The prime locations of these plots make them ideal for multi-use businesses, shopping centers, corporate offices, and banks.

The official said that interested individuals can contact FGEHA at 051-9106466 for more information.

