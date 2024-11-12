FGEHA To Auction Commercial Plots In Islamabad’s G-13, G-14 On Thursday
Muhammad Irfan Published November 12, 2024 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) is set to auction a variety of commercial plots in Islamabad’s G-13 and G-14 sectors on November 13 (Thursday), at the Citizen Club in F-9 Park.
An official from FGEHA told APP that the auction will feature several commercial plots in G-14, multiple Class-III commercial plots in G-13, G-14/2, and G-14/3, as well as a petrol pump plot in the Mauve area on Sri Nagar Highway in G-13.
Mixed-use plots and apartments in front of G-13 Markaz will also be available for bidding.
The winning bidders can complete payments in convenient installments over two years. Those who pay the full amount upfront will receive a 10% discount, with an additional 5% rebate available for full payments made in U.
S. Dollars through official banking channels.
FGEHA has announced that 25% of the plot price must be paid for building plan approval, while plot possession will be granted upon payment of 75% of the total amount.
A Ministry of Housing and Works official mentioned that the Authority has advertised the auction in major newspapers, encouraging interested parties to collect brochures from the FGEHA office.
The prime locations of these plots make them ideal for multi-use businesses, shopping centers, corporate offices, and banks.
The official said that interested individuals can contact FGEHA at 051-9106466 for more information.
Recent Stories
Punjab govt closes schools across all districts amid smog
PM to attend opening session COP-29 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024
75 Years of Greener Together - Denmark and Pakistan Celebrate Diplomatic Milesto ..
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urges suspension of Israel's UN membership
PM says, he strongly condemned Israel’s atrocities
German president steps in amid vote date deadlock
Standing Committee on interior calls for action on Law and Order, Legislative Pr ..
Flood fears as Ukraine says Russian strike damages dam
CGS Lt Gen Muhammad Avais meets Commander PLA Gen Li Qiaoming
PM leaves for Azerbaijan to participate in Climate Action Summit
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two bike thieves arrested4 minutes ago
-
Motorway Police Sub-inspector dies on Hazara Expressway4 minutes ago
-
AJK President for more vibrant role of legal fraternity to make struggle for IIOJK's freedom complet ..14 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 6 robbers15 minutes ago
-
British Mayor visits AIOU15 minutes ago
-
Residents frustrated with rise in organized child begging, call for stronger action35 minutes ago
-
Railways refund Rs 380 mln to passengers on account of undue delay55 minutes ago
-
Smog to persist in major cities as weather conditions worsen in Nov, Dec: NDMA1 hour ago
-
One-day free Diabetes camp to be organized on Nov 141 hour ago
-
Alarming smog crisis demands immediate action: Dawar Hameed1 hour ago
-
Interior minister meets Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain2 hours ago
-
Death anniversary of Urdu poet Shakeb Jalali observed2 hours ago