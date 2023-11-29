Open Menu

FGEHA To Complete Green Enclave-II In 2025

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2023 | 12:10 PM

FGEHA to complete Green Enclave-II in 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) would complete the development work of Green Enclave-II residential project of the government employees by 2025.

“The work of the first part of the project Green Enclave-II (Commoners Sky Garden) is going on vigorously. The Housing Authority Green Enclave II-Project is a joint venture of FGEHA, a subsidiary of the Ministry of Housing and Construction, with Sky Garden to provide low-cost plots/flats to government employees,” an official told APP.

He said the work on the first part of Green Enclave-II was progressing towards completion, which consisted of about 11,000 kanals of land, and the development work on about 2403 kanals of the first part consisting of (A, B, C, D & E) blocks of Phase-I to be completed by the end of 2025 while 20 per cent work is completed in Block D.

The road work and other facilities would also be completed soon as per promises made by the Housing Authority would be fulfilled within the stipulated time period, he added.

To a question, the official replied, "FGEHA is planning to start new residential projects in eight major cities of the country to provide housing to government employees and general public."

“The authority has already received several applications from land owners, companies and firms interested in the mega projects,” he added.

He said the applications were invited from land owners, developers, firms and eligible individuals for the supply of land for housing schemes (plots, houses and apartments) projects in major cities of the country.

The procedure for applications and selection was being followed as per Joint Venture Regulations 2020, he added.

He said the authority was planning to launch new residential projects in eight major cities of the country, including the twin cities Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Other cities include Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan, Faisalabad and Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Road Rawalpindi 2020 From Government Housing

Recent Stories

Security forces kill two terrorists in Kalat Distr ..

Security forces kill two terrorists in Kalat District

5 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar's visi ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar's visit to the United Arab Emirates ..

1 hour ago
 Meeting of the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakista ..

Meeting of the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan with the President of the UA ..

1 hour ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand ..

Caretaker Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2023

3 hours ago
Minister to boost trade Kuwait Investment Authorit ..

Minister to boost trade Kuwait Investment Authority

12 hours ago
 One killed, five injured in different incidents

One killed, five injured in different incidents

12 hours ago
 TMA Kohat removes encroachments from Old Jail Road

TMA Kohat removes encroachments from Old Jail Road

12 hours ago
 Commissioner for expediting uplift work of Shrines

Commissioner for expediting uplift work of Shrines

12 hours ago
 Romania Embassy celebrates 105th National Day

Romania Embassy celebrates 105th National Day

12 hours ago
 Plights of Gaza women, children highlighted

Plights of Gaza women, children highlighted

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan