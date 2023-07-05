Open Menu

FGEHA To Hand Over Possession Of Plots To 800 Allottees Soon

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2023 | 05:50 PM

FGEHA to hand over possession of plots to 800 allottees soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Director General of Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) Tariq Rasheed said on Wednesday that 800 plots of Green Enclave-I, Bara Kahu would be handed over to the allottees soon.

Talking to media persons here, he said that the development work in Green Enclave-I was going on at a rapid pace.

The DG said the construction of the connecting bridge between the project from Angoori Road would also be completed shortly.

"The promise of possession of to the allottees will be fulfilled soon.

The contractor has been instructed to complete the work of electricity, gas pipeline and sewerage at the earliest" he added.

The development work of the Green Enclave-I project, which had been pending since April 2022, was resumed last month.

