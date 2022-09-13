UrduPoint.com

FGEHA To Hold Balloting Of Plots Today

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2022 | 11:05 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) would hold balloting of plots and distribution of allotment letters among the members FGEHA and Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan in the Park Road Housing Scheme on Wednesday.

This is a joint housing scheme of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority and Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan, said a news release.

Minister for Housing and Works, Minister for Law and Justice and President, of the Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan, will also attend the ceremony.

