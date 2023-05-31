UrduPoint.com

FGEHA To Launch EPR Solution To Enhance Management Efficiency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) will launch a cloud-based ERP solution to enhance management control through financial monitoring of its overall operations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) will launch a cloud-based ERP solution to enhance management control through financial monitoring of its overall operations.

The system will cover several operations, including land, estate, e-procurement and project management, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

The ERP software will reduce work redundancy, provide ease of use to users and provide real-time reporting to management to achieve optimum utilization of resources and effectively handle queries of members/allottees.

Meanwhile, the FGEHA in collaboration with National Radio and Telecommunication, organized a Land Record Management training session for the employees.

Director General FGEHA Tariq Rasheed, awarded certificates of appreciation to the outstanding achievers of the session.

