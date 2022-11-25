UrduPoint.com

FGEHA To Launch Housing Scheme In Rawalakot

Muhammad Irfan Published November 25, 2022 | 01:20 PM

FGEHA to launch housing scheme in Rawalakot

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) and the government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) will have to launch a housing scheme in Rawalakot, Azad Jammu and Kashmir to provide modern housing facilities to the people of the area.

In this regard, an agreement between the FGEHA and the government of AJK had already been signed to meet the shortage of houses for the people of the valley, an official in the Ministry of Housing and Works told APP.

He said that as per the agreement, the FGEHA would provide technical and managerial assistance and support in terms of planning, designing, engineering estimates, construction, and supervision.

To a question, he said the pace of different development projects, being executed under the FGEHA has accelerated significantly to provide modern residential facilities to employees in the shortest possible time.

The official said the FGEHA had completed the grey structure of 680 apartments in the Life Style Residency project was near completion whereas a block of 468 apartments was under construction.

"As soon as civil work on the remaining apartments gets into small tangible shape, balloting for the entire lot of 1,148 apartments will be held collectively, to avoid any chances of discrimination amongst the members," he added.

Commenting on the balloting of 'C' category apartments, he said no member ever made full payment till 2015, as the payment schedule concluded on March 31, 2021.

He noted that every member had agreed to the terms and conditions of the project, wherein it was clearly mentioned in the Provisional Offer Letter (POL) that "In case of any delay in handing over possession of apartment on account of unavoidable unforeseen circumstances, the allottee shall not be entitled to claim compensation from the EHFPRO (construction company)".

The Lifestyle Residency Project was launched in July 2016. Construction work on the project formally started in September 2017, with an expected completion timeline by the middle of the year 2021. However, due to multiple reasons, beyond the control of EHFPRO, mainly the delay in issuance of various NOCs and approvals of Building Plans by CDA, and subsequently work restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic, the project could not be completed in time.

