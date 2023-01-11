UrduPoint.com

FGEHA To Launch Residential Projects In Eight Cities

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2023

FGEHA to launch residential projects in eight cities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) will shortly start new residential projects in eight major cities of the country to provide housing to government employees and general public.

"The authority has already received several applications from land owners, companies and firms interested in the mega projects," sources in the FGEHA told APP.

They said the applications were invited from land owners, developers, firms and eligible individuals for the supply of land for housing schemes (plots, houses and apartments) projects in major cities of the country.

The procedure for applications and selection was being followed as per Joint Venture Regulations 2020, they added.

They said the authority was planning to launch new residential projects in eight major cities of the country, including the twin cities Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Other cities are Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan, Faisalabad and Karachi.

"The new housing projects will be started for federal government employees and the general public on the basis of a joint venture," they added.

To a question, they said the pace of different development projects, being executed under the FGEHA, has been accelerated significantly to provide modern residential facilities to employees in the shortest possible time.

"There are 3,432 apartments in Chaklala Scheme, while the Skyline Apartments comprise a total of 3,945 units," they added.

They said that Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasay was also taking a "keen interest to provide housing facilities to the employees," as he directed the officials concerned to expedite the ongoing projects under the umbrella of FGEHA, including Kashmir Avenue Apartments, G-13 Chaklala Heights and Skyline Apartments.

The sources said that the minister directed the staff on the site to ensure "quality and timely completion", adding construction work on both schemes was going at an accelerated pace.

