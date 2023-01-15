FGEHA to start construction work for water supply in sectors G-13, G-14

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) was all set to start construction of the missing link of the main water supply line from the Shah Allah Ditta reservoir for a sustainable water supply system in sectors G-13 and G-14.

"The authority has already approved a PC-I to complete a missing link of the main water conduction line from Shah Allah Ditta Reservoir to provide a permanent water supply system in sectors," sources in the FGEHA told APP.

They said that the main water line is about 14 km long, with a major portion of it already laid out by the Capital Development Authority (CDA). The PC-I for the two km-long missing links had been approved by FGEHA.

The sources said the project would be completed in a year on a priority basis as those regions lacked 2.5 MGD of water, and the authority was planning to use the line to get an additional 1 MGD of water from Khanpur Dam.

Besides, the sources said, the two sectors had been dealing with a severe shortage of drinking water for many years due to the lack of a water supply mechanism.

It is pertinent to mention here that despite the passage of more than two decades, the sectors have been unable to provide water supply, and residents were forced to rely on groundwater and a few tube wells.

According to the plan, the sectors would now formally be integrated into the CDA water supply network once the water supply from Khanpur Dam is established, while at the moment the CDA provides water tankers to the residents at discounted rates.

According to reports, the residents of the federal capital have long complained about a lack of water supply, especially during the summer.

Although, the CDA started a project in the 1990s to bring water from Khanpur Dam at a time when Islamabad's population was just under 600,000, no other such project has been launched to date.

