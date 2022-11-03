UrduPoint.com

FGEHA Trying To Provide Modern Residential Facilities

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2022 | 03:50 PM

FGEHA trying to provide modern residential facilities

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :The pace of different development projects, being executed under the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) had accelerated significantly to provide modern residential facilities to employees in the shortest possible time.

"There are 3,432 apartments in Chaklala Scheme while the Skyline Apartments comprise a total of 3,945 units, an official in the Ministry of Housing and Works told APP.

He said Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasay was also taking keen interest to provide housing facilities to the employees and directed the concerned officials to expedite the ongoing projects under the umbrella of FGEHA including Kashmir Avenue Apartments, G-13 Chaklala Heights and Skyline Apartments.

The official said the minister directed the staff on the site to ensure quality and timely completion, and construction works on both schemes were going at an accelerated pace.

He said the Authority was striving hard to provide residential facilities to the allottees in the shortest possible time. Besides these projects, the FGEHA is also launching other housing projects for employees and other segments of society.

For this purpose, he said the advertisement for expression of interest for land sharing had already been published in various leading newspapers of Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Karachi, Faisalabad, Multan, Quetta, and Peshawar.

To a question, he said the ministry had issued over 1,652 Provisional Offer Letters (POLs) of apartments to the government employees for the Kashmir Avenue apartment scheme, G-13, Islamabad.

Out of the total, 796 POLs were of the A-Category, while 857 were of B-Category while the provisional allotment of 184 houses had been canceled due to non-payment of dues.

