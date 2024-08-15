FGEHA updates Senate body on progress in F-12 and G-12 sectors

The Director General of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) Thursday provided a progress update on Sectors F-12 and G-12 to the Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) The Director General of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) Thursday provided a progress update on Sectors F-12 and G-12 to the Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works.

The meeting of the Committee was presided over by Senator Nasir Mehmood.

The Director General informed the Committee that an award of Rs. 7.23 million per kanal for these sectors was announced on April 23, 2023.

He also highlighted complications with the landowners of Sectors F-14 and F-15, noting that weekly hearings are being held and Sector F-12 will be launched as soon as the Supreme Court issues its final judgment. The progress and complications in the development of Sectors G-13 and G-14 were also discussed in detail.

The Committee members further reviewed the details of the auction of commercial plots held on August 7, 2024.

It was reported that during its 31st meeting on January 31, 2024, the Executive board of the FGEHA approved a proposal to divide a plot from the Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (EHFPRO) project.

Following the Executive Board’s decision on January 11, 2024, the FGEHA divided this 13-kanal project into three plots to maximize revenue potential while considering current market dynamics.

The Director General pointed out that the slow progress of the project has led to a lack of investor interest, despite efforts such as below-the-line advertising.

He mentioned that heavy taxation might have contributed to the auction's failure, citing the tax increase from 43% to 63% after July 8 as a possible factor that deterred potential investors.

The officials briefed the committee on the project's advertising efforts, noting that the first advertisement was released on July 5, 2024, followed by several others.

The Chairman of the Committee expressed concern over the significant financial losses incurred without achieving tangible results. Senator Khalida Ateeb also highlighted the lack of outcomes despite extensive advertising efforts. Chairman Senator Nasir Mehmood urged the formulation of a pragmatic strategy to overcome this stagnation.

The Committee also received an update on the Pak PWD land illegally occupied by the TMA Murree (Punjab Government).

Officials briefed the committee on multiple cases in civil courts regarding the possession of Constantia Lodge in Murree. Of the 36-kanal project, 6.8 kanals are under the control of the Ministry, 18 kanals are occupied by TMA Murree, and 12 kanals are held by Faujdar Khan (Chowkidar) and his children. Legal proceedings have been initiated to address the matter, and the issue has been brought to the Prime Minister's attention, who has directed that the litigation be resolved expeditiously.

Senator Saifullah Abro inquired about the list of officers on deputation and whether any action had been taken against the miscreants.

The Minister of Housing and Works responded that action is being taken, and the list will be shared with the Committee. The members also discussed a question raised by Senator Raja Nasir regarding the laws and rules for the separate allocation of Imam Bargahs in the sectors developed by FGEHA. Officials assured that religious sanctity is maintained during the allocation process.

The Chairman of the Committee directed that laws and rules be formulated to allocate separate religious places to ensure the sanctity of all religious communities is respected.