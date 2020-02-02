UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FGEHF Begins Registration For Apartments

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 02:30 PM

FGEHF begins registration for apartments

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :The Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) has started registration for limited apartments available in different projects being constructed in various cities of the country.

The applicants would be entertained on first come first serve basis, a senior official in the foundation told APP.

The projects included Chaklala Heights, Chaklala Scheme-III Rawalpindi, FMC Indus Vista Rawalpindi, Skyline Apartments, New Islamabad Airport and Lifestyle Residency DHA Baidian road Lahore.

The FGEHF was going to start construction work after complete planning at about 12,000 apartments, he said.

The allotment process of the apartments had also been started in accordance with vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for providing housing facility to the poor and low-grade government employees.

The employees who have already availed the facility by foundation were not eligible to apply again for those schemes, he maintained.

In-service and retired federal government employees, their widows, employees having main disability, workers of autonomous, semi-autonomous or professional department and their widows could apply in the projects.

Journalist, media workers, employees of Ministry of Housing and Works and its sub-ordinate departments were also eligible. The candidates may apply for the registration with membership fee Rs 1,00,000 till February 14.

The flats contain all facilities including, elevators, backup generators, commercial areas, Mosque, school and security system as well as community club, the official added.

Related Topics

Lahore Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Poor Road Rawalpindi February May Mosque Media All Government Airport Housing

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree appointing SCD’s Dir ..

46 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree appointing SCD’s Dir ..

46 minutes ago

Colombian President receives UAE Ambassador

2 hours ago

Colombian President receives UAE Ambassador

2 hours ago

UAE supports all efforts to ensure permanent, comp ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 2, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.