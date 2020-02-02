FGEHF begins registration for apartments

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :The Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) has started registration for limited apartments available in different projects being constructed in various cities of the country.

The applicants would be entertained on first come first serve basis, a senior official in the foundation told APP.

The projects included Chaklala Heights, Chaklala Scheme-III Rawalpindi, FMC Indus Vista Rawalpindi, Skyline Apartments, New Islamabad Airport and Lifestyle Residency DHA Baidian road Lahore.

The FGEHF was going to start construction work after complete planning at about 12,000 apartments, he said.

The allotment process of the apartments had also been started in accordance with vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for providing housing facility to the poor and low-grade government employees.

The employees who have already availed the facility by foundation were not eligible to apply again for those schemes, he maintained.

In-service and retired federal government employees, their widows, employees having main disability, workers of autonomous, semi-autonomous or professional department and their widows could apply in the projects.

Journalist, media workers, employees of Ministry of Housing and Works and its sub-ordinate departments were also eligible. The candidates may apply for the registration with membership fee Rs 1,00,000 till February 14.

The flats contain all facilities including, elevators, backup generators, commercial areas, Mosque, school and security system as well as community club, the official added.