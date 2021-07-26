FGEI, ABCTE sign LoU to provide free international teaching certificates

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Government Educational Institutions (FGEI) Cantts / Garrisons Directorate and American Board for Certification of Teaching Excellence (ABCTE) Monday signed a Letter of Understanding (LoU) to entertain FGEI faculty members for international teaching certification course free of cost

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Government Educational Institutions (FGEI) Cantts / Garrisons Directorate and American board for Certification of Teaching Excellence (ABCTE) Monday signed a Letter of Understanding (LoU) to entertain FGEI faculty members for international teaching certification course free of cost.

The LOU was signed by Director FGEIs and ABCTE Vice President Iftikhar Qadir on behalf of FGEIs & ABCTE respectively.

FGEI DG, Director school Affairs and other senior officials were also present at the occasion. The FGEI DG said the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has reshaped the whole world, changing social elements and obligations for educational organizations.

He stressed the need for the public and the society at large to adapt to the changing health scenario.

ABCTE Vice President Iftikhar Qadir appreciated the efforts of FGEIs and termed the LoU an initiative that would go a long way in training and building capacity of teachers to cope with emerging trends in teaching methodologies and earn an internationally recognized certification.

The FGEI DG also appraised the honourable guest about the special education institutions working under the emblem of FGEIs setup, on which, Iftikhar Qadir enlightened on ABCTE certification designed for teachers of differently-abled students.

The ceremony concluded with the aim of collateral cooperation between the organizations.