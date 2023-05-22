UrduPoint.com

FGEI Announce Summer Vacation Holidays

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2023 | 05:50 PM

FGEI announce summer vacation holidays

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :The Federal Government Educational Institutions FGEI has announced summer vacation holidays that will commence from June 3.

According to FGEI spokesman, Wajid Masood said summer vacations will be started from June 3 and the FGEI institutions will remain closed till 31 July, whereas June 2 will be the last working day.

The public and private educational institutions affiliated with the federal government would remain closed during the summer vacations.

He further said that FGEI had closed their institutions in connection with the summer season every year to avoid the harsh impacts of heatwaves and rising temperatures on the students.

On the other hand, the summer season has set in and temperatures spiked up as the heat was increasing day by day.

Related Topics

Holidays June July From Government

Recent Stories

Official name of &#039;Ministry of Foreign Affairs ..

Official name of &#039;Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation ..

7 minutes ago
 Syntax Communications Hosts Dialogue Session on Po ..

Syntax Communications Hosts Dialogue Session on Political Branding and Narrative ..

15 minutes ago
 Leading healthcare experts to explore future of pr ..

Leading healthcare experts to explore future of precision medicine in region at ..

37 minutes ago
 PTI approaches SC against trial of civilians under ..

PTI approaches SC against trial of civilians under military's courts, deployment ..

45 minutes ago
 Ministry of Education provides elective subject mo ..

Ministry of Education provides elective subject model for 11th and 12th-grade st ..

52 minutes ago
 One-day phase of Pakistan Cup Women's Cricket Tour ..

One-day phase of Pakistan Cup Women's Cricket Tournament begins tomorrow

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.