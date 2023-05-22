FGEI announce summer vacation holidays

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :The Federal Government Educational Institutions FGEI has announced summer vacation holidays that will commence from June 3.

According to FGEI spokesman, Wajid Masood said summer vacations will be started from June 3 and the FGEI institutions will remain closed till 31 July, whereas June 2 will be the last working day.

The public and private educational institutions affiliated with the federal government would remain closed during the summer vacations.

He further said that FGEI had closed their institutions in connection with the summer season every year to avoid the harsh impacts of heatwaves and rising temperatures on the students.

On the other hand, the summer season has set in and temperatures spiked up as the heat was increasing day by day.