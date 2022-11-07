FGEI (C/G) educational institutions to be remain closed Nov 8 to 9

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Federal Government Educational Institutions C/G Garrison Directorate Rawalpindi issued orders to close the educational institutions for two days from November 8 to 9 due to protest demonstrations in the city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Federal Government Educational Institutions C/G Garrison Directorate Rawalpindi issued orders to close the educational institutions for two days from November 8 to 9 due to protest demonstrations in the city.

The roads were remained blocked during the protest demonstrations in Rawalpindi, and the people, especially the students and teachers, were facing difficulties in coming to the educational institutions.

Federal Government Educational Institutions C/G Garrison Directorate Rawalpindi Director General Major General Muhammad Asghar has issued the orders in which all educational institutions of Rawalpindi Tehsil will remain closed on November 8 and 9.