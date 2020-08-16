UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FGEI Clinch First Position In "Pehchan Pakistan" Quiz Show

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 07:30 PM

FGEI clinch first position in

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Government Educational Institutions (Cantonments/ Garrisons) have clinched first position in "Pehchan Pakistan" Quiz Show.

According to the spokesman, a quiz competition titled " Pehchan Pakistan" was organised at ptv Corporation, Islamabad.

Total 8 teams contested for the top position which included board Toppers of all four provinces KPK, Punjab, Sindh & Balochistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Gilgat Bultistan, Federal Board Islamabad and FGEI (Cantts/ Garrisons).

There were total 4 rounds in quiz and 13 questions were asked. Each question carried 10 marks. Total Score of Quiz was 130. FGEIs (C/G) team did not leave any question unanswered and secured first position with 130 marks, Punjab remained second with 120 marks whereas KPK team got third position obtaining 110 marks. The competition was telecasted at PTV Home on 14th August.

