FGEI Extended Winter Vacations Till Jan 5th

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 05:50 PM

FGEI extended winter vacations till Jan 5th

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :Federal Government Educational Institutions (FGEI) Cantt and Garrison have extended winter vacations to keep the children safe from the harsh weather.

According to spokesman FGEIs Directorate, FGEI cantt garrison schools across the country would remain closed until January 5, 2020 due to winter vacations and schools will reopen on January 6, 2020.

FGEIs Directorate has issued a schedule to enhance the winter vacations in view of the prevailing cold wave that would help in mitigating the suffering of the school going children.

