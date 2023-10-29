FGEI hold annual prize distribution ceremony aiming to promote sports

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Federal Government Educational Institutions Cantt/Garrisons organised an annual prize distribution ceremony of inter-school curricular, co-curricular and sports at FG Public school No. 2 Boys, Tariqabad.

Regional Director of FGEIs Chaklala Region Brigadier Sajjad Khan was the chief guest on the occasion.

GSO 1 Lt. Col. Aftab Ahmed was also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Brigadier Sajjad Khan said that girls are not less than boys in any sphere of life, adding female students must actively participate in sports for their physical health.

He said that history shows that the thinkers who enlightened the world with the light of knowledge had a balance in their interests and activities which turned them into personalities remembered for centuries.

Those nations made a name for themselves in the world whose youth ruled the sports fields.

He said that no society can develop without sports because these are the sports that inculcate discipline and teamwork spirit in the members of society.

By creating healthy thoughts, they lead him on the path of development. He said that students should take advantage of the facilities of participation in curricular, co-curricular and extra-curricular activities and raise the flag of Pakistan in the world of sports.

He said that the Federal Government Educational Institutions Cantts Garrisons Directorate organizes curricular, co-curricular and extra-curricular activities every year for the promotion of education and training and mental and physical fitness of male and female students.

He said that FGEIs (C/G) is completing grand projects which will not only be a source of promotion of sports at the regional level, but also our talented essence will emerge from the streets and distant places and make a name at the national level.

Eventually, the flag of Pakistan will rise in the international arena of sports. He asked the children to play their role in eradicating ills like ignorance and narrow-mindedness from the country by establishing sports grounds and paving the way for the development and good name of the beloved country by promoting these healthy activities.

He said that the FGEIs Directorate and its regional offices are on the same lines for the promotion of sports in all parts of the country and the ongoing projects to provide facilities to the youth in this regard are proof that the Director General FGEIs is aware of the needs of their children and youth and are working diligently to provide these facilities.

Speaking on the occasion, GSO 1 Chaklala Region Lt Col Aftab Ahmed Khattak said that the nations that settle the playgrounds get development and prosperity in every sphere of life because it is the playgrounds that draw the attention of the youth towards positive activities.

A healthy body is necessary for a healthy mind and improves and nurtures their abilities by engaging them.

The chief guest also distributed certificates and prizes among the students.