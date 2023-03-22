FGEI imparting quality, constructive education: Brigadier Sajjad

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Regional Director Federal Government Education Institutions (FGEI) Brigadier Sajjad Khan on Wednesday said the FGEI institutions were imparting quality and constructive education to the students of the nation who would contribute their share in country's development.

He expressed these views while addressing the annual prize distribution ceremony held at Federal Government Sir Syed College Rawalpindi here.

Brigadier Sajjad said, "FGEI, as an education network, have carved a unique niche in the education system of the country. The talented students who got education from these institutions are taking part and playing their best role in the country's development." He added that no nation could develop without education, according to the requirements of the modern era. No doubt, these institutions were grooming students and hidden talent, he added.

On this occasion, Principal of Sir Syed College Professor Ahmed Raza, Lt.

Colonel Aftab Ahmed, Vice Principal Ahsan Pasha, Principal of Tariqabad school Afzal Tahir, faculty members and a large number of students participated in the ceremony. Earlier, Brigadier Sajjad Khan congratulated the teachers and students who received the awards and in his address, he wished them to continue the journey of devotion, hard work and dedication.

He awarded a certificate and prize to Abdul Rafay team captain who won the first position in All-Pakistan cricket competition and gave a certificate and prize to Syed Farhan Abbas, the team captain who won first position in All-Pakistan basketball.

Later, the student Saim Ahmed, who secured the third position in the second year of pre-engineering board exams getting marks 1068 was also given a certificate of appreciation and a prize.

The student Kashif Murad, who got the fourth position by getting 1075 mark in board annual examination was awarded with a certificate and prize.