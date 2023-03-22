UrduPoint.com

FGEI Imparting Quality, Constructive Education: Brigadier Sajjad

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2023 | 06:01 PM

FGEI imparting quality, constructive education: Brigadier Sajjad

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Regional Director Federal Government Education Institutions (FGEI) Brigadier Sajjad Khan on Wednesday said the FGEI institutions were imparting quality and constructive education to the students of the nation who would contribute their share in country's development.

He expressed these views while addressing the annual prize distribution ceremony held at Federal Government Sir Syed College Rawalpindi here.

Brigadier Sajjad said, "FGEI, as an education network, have carved a unique niche in the education system of the country. The talented students who got education from these institutions are taking part and playing their best role in the country's development." He added that no nation could develop without education, according to the requirements of the modern era. No doubt, these institutions were grooming students and hidden talent, he added.

On this occasion, Principal of Sir Syed College Professor Ahmed Raza, Lt.

Colonel Aftab Ahmed, Vice Principal Ahsan Pasha, Principal of Tariqabad school Afzal Tahir, faculty members and a large number of students participated in the ceremony. Earlier, Brigadier Sajjad Khan congratulated the teachers and students who received the awards and in his address, he wished them to continue the journey of devotion, hard work and dedication.

He awarded a certificate and prize to Abdul Rafay team captain who won the first position in All-Pakistan cricket competition and gave a certificate and prize to Syed Farhan Abbas, the team captain who won first position in All-Pakistan basketball.

Later, the student Saim Ahmed, who secured the third position in the second year of pre-engineering board exams getting marks 1068 was also given a certificate of appreciation and a prize.

The student Kashif Murad, who got the fourth position by getting 1075 mark in board annual examination was awarded with a certificate and prize.

Related Topics

Cricket Education Student Rawalpindi Ahmed Raza From Government Share Best

Recent Stories

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure wins &#039;E ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure wins &#039;Excellence in Governance - Mari ..

19 minutes ago
 5,000 Google Scholarships, 6-month free of cost Co ..

5,000 Google Scholarships, 6-month free of cost Coursera training announced, PIT ..

24 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services announces Ramadan operati ..

Emirates Health Services announces Ramadan operating hours

34 minutes ago
 ADNEC Group receives BSI Kitemark Innovation Manag ..

ADNEC Group receives BSI Kitemark Innovation Management Certification

49 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler opens Jarir Bookstore in Sharjah

Sharjah Ruler opens Jarir Bookstore in Sharjah

49 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed congratulates UAE Rulers on Holy M ..

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates UAE Rulers on Holy Month of Ramadan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.