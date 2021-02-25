UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FGEI Launches Tree Plantation Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

FGEI launches tree plantation drive

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Government Educational Institution (FGEI) (Cantt/Garrison) Thursday formally launched its 'Clean & Green Pakistan' tree plantation campaign here.

The campaign is part of the FGEIs social responsibility programme. According to the spokesman, FGEIs has vowed to plant as many as 400,000 saplings to be planted in public educational institutions across the country under the campaign.

DG FGEIs Major General Muhammad Asghar has directed that all staff and students should realise their responsibility and participate in tree plantation drives so that they plant as many trees as they can.

Furthermore, he urged the institutions to play their role in the success of the plantation campaign. He underscored the dire need for measures to control environmental pollution and protect human lives, adding that trees play an important role in eliminating environmental pollution.

Related Topics

Pakistan All Government

Recent Stories

UAE, Czech Republic discuss military cooperation a ..

33 minutes ago

‘Govt has no authority to seek opinion from SC o ..

44 minutes ago

Al Bowardi continues tours of IDEX 2021

48 minutes ago

1 hour ago

Cotton price touches sky  

1 hour ago

84,573 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.