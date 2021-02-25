FGEI launches tree plantation drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Government Educational Institution (FGEI) (Cantt/Garrison) Thursday formally launched its 'Clean & Green Pakistan' tree plantation campaign here.

The campaign is part of the FGEIs social responsibility programme. According to the spokesman, FGEIs has vowed to plant as many as 400,000 saplings to be planted in public educational institutions across the country under the campaign.

DG FGEIs Major General Muhammad Asghar has directed that all staff and students should realise their responsibility and participate in tree plantation drives so that they plant as many trees as they can.

Furthermore, he urged the institutions to play their role in the success of the plantation campaign. He underscored the dire need for measures to control environmental pollution and protect human lives, adding that trees play an important role in eliminating environmental pollution.