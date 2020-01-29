UrduPoint.com
FGEI Starts Screening Of Students To Avoid Fatal Diseases

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 05:33 PM

FGEI starts screening of students to avoid fatal diseases

Federal Government Educational Institutions of cantt and garrisons hace introduced Schools Health Programs by screening of students to protect them from fatal diseases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Federal Government Educational Institutions of cantt and garrisons hace introduced Schools Health Programs by screening of students to protect them from fatal diseases.

According to the spokesman, in this regard, many steps had already been taken like ensuring provision of clean drinking water with effective mechanism of maintenance of water plants, Water tanks cleanliness campaigns, Provision of emergency medical Aid to students, faculty and staff in CMH, Dengue awareness program, Anti- drug campaign in collaboration with ANF.

Additional measures have been undertaken like Deworming campaign, Eye camps and school health education, he added.

Initially the campaign is started in Regional Office Fazaia and Regional Office Karachi. Moreover, Directorate has approached Al-shifa Eye Trust to have check-up of eye sight of FGEIs students. Al shifa Eye Trust will hold free eye camps in institutions for awareness, screening and provision of free glasses.

School health education is an awareness program which aims to educate the children and staff regarding health problems and preventive/ precautionary measures.

