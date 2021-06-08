UrduPoint.com
FGEI To Extend Its Internship Program Throughout The Country

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 09:49 PM

FGEI to extend its internship program throughout the country

Federal Government Educational Institutions (Cantt/ Garrison) Directorate had launched its pilot internship program for graduates and final year students since December 2020

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Government Educational Institutions (Cantt/ Garrison) Directorate had launched its pilot internship program for graduates and final year students since December 2020.

After the pilot program's success, FGEI has decided to outreach its internship program throughout the country.

FGEI is planning to offer 300 internships to graduates and final year students. It is significant to note that 50% of the participants in the program will be women. The initiative is in line with the prime minister's vision of 'Kamyab Jawan' program and aims to provide experiential learning, industry exposure and an insider perspective to young university graduates.

FGEIs internship program will provide mentorship, guidance and a platform for the interns to put the life skills they have acquired, into action. It will focus on bringing out the interns' creativity, innovation and agility; skills that will give them a competitive advantage in the ever-changing world, both professionally and personally.

