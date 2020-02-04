FGEIs to observe 1st week of February as Kashmir Solidarity Week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Government Educational Institutions (FGEIs) (Cantonments & Garrisons) has decided to observe the first week of February as Kashmir Solidarity Week to express solidarity with the people in India-occupied Kashmir (IOK) against the Indian brutalities

According to a spokesman, different activities were being organized at FG institutions including special assemblies, lectures by renowned scholars and intellectuals, display of banners and posters to mark the occasion.

Teaching staff, faculty and students will remain silent for 1 min at 9 am and make chains of human hands in solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

Tableaus will be performed by the students and Kashmiri songs will be played in the institutions.

On the occasion, the speakers will highlight atrocities being perpetrated on innocent Kashmiris by Indian forces.

The teachers and faculty members of different institutions will also attire badges "I am Kashmir".