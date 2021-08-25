FGHA Executive Broad lauds FGEHA team for successfully conducting balloting of plots

The Executive Board of Federal Government Housing Authority (FGHA) Wednesday appreciated the efforts of Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) team who worked day & night and successfully conducted the balloting of plots in a transparent manners

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :The Executive board of Federal Government Housing Authority (FGHA) Wednesday appreciated the efforts of Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) team who worked day & night and successfully conducted the balloting of plots in a transparent manners.

The 16th meeting of FGHA chaired by Federal Minister for Housing and Works Ch. Tariq Bashir Cheema, said a press release.

The Executive Board congratulated the team on this work. It was decided in the meeting that all the allottees who got affected due to land sharing formula would be allotted plots in sector F-12 & G-12, on priority basis and consent letters would be issue based on age wise seniority.

It was also decided in the meeting that those members of Thallian Housing scheme who have deposited their down payment, would be allotted 10 percent plots in sector F-12 & G-12, based on the age wise seniority.

While the remaining members would be considered for inclusion in new schemes on priority.