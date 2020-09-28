UrduPoint.com
FGIR For Improving Safety Of Passengers

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 07:34 PM

FGIR for improving safety of passengers

Federal Government Inspector of Railways (FGIR) Farrukh Taimoor Ghalzai Monday urged upon officials to play their effective role to make railway journey safer

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Government Inspector of Railways (FGIR) Farrukh Taimoor Ghalzai Monday urged upon officials to play their effective role to make railway journey safer.

Speaking at a meeting here, Farrukh Taimoor said that safe rail operation consists of implementation of rules and regulations besides discipline.

He informed that all employees of the department would win livelihood for their families when railways keep on functioning smoothly.

The FGIR told the meeting that no staffer would be spared found involved in inefficiency and lethargic attitude.

Taimoor underlined the need of improving train operations in terms of discipline and rules and regulations.

Division Superintendent, Naveed Mubashir and other officers attended the meeting.

