FGIR Inspects Lahore-Faisalabad Railway Track

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2023 | 07:17 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Government Inspector Railways (FGIR) Ali Muhammad Afridi inspected the Lahore-Faisalabad track on Wednesday during his annual inspection of the Railways Lahore Division.

According to the PR sources here, PR Chief Executive Officer Arshad Salam Khatak and Divisional Superintendent Lahore Sufyan Sarfraz Dogar accompanied the FGIR.

The FGIR inspected the track, safety measures, train operation, facilities being provided to the passengers and asked several questions from the track staff. He also visited the Railway hospital at Faisalabad. The officers discussed commercial use of land alongside the track. The FGIR gave away certificates and cash awards to the railways employees on their good performance.

