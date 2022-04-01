UrduPoint.com

FGIR Inspects Lodhran-Pakpattan Section

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Federal Government Inspector of Railways (FGIR), Farrukh Taimoor, along with his team inspected Lodhran-Pakpattan section and concluded a two-day visit to Multan division.

AGM, Arshad Salam Khattak, PR Divisional Superintendent, Naveed Mubashir, and other officers were accompanying FGIR during inspection wherein stations income, land lease record, waiting room, halls, track alignment, gauge, maintenance and the available facilities for passengers at stations on the section were checked.

The officers also inspected ceiling fans, clean drinking water facility and cleanliness arrangements and appreciated DS Multan divisions steps in this connection.

FGIR also extolled staffers efforts saying that they were assets for Pakistan Railways.

