FGIR To Conduct Inquiry Of Hazara Express Incident On 16th

Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2023 | 03:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Federal Government Inspector of Pakistan Railways Ali Muhammad Afridi will conduct an inquiry regarding the incident of Hazara Express train occurred on August 6.

According to a PR spokesperson on Thursday, the inquiry will be conducted on August 16 at Nawab Shah Railway Station and on August 17 in the Committee Room of PR Divisional Superintendent Sukkur.

The individuals are requested to provide testimony or information about the incidenton the dates. They can also submit their statements in writing to the federal governmentInspector of Railways' office at Allama Iqbal Road here by August 28.

