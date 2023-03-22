FGIR urges the need of collective responsibility for passengers safety

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Government Inspector of Railways (FGIR) Ali Muhammad on Wednesday said that a collective sense of responsibility from Pakistan Railways(PR) staffers could help in minimizing accidents.

Chairing a meeting at Divisional Superintendent (DS) office here, he stated that each and every employee of Pakistan Railways was responsible for passengers' safety.

He informed, "If all of the employees will perform their duties with honesty, dedication and focus, the chances of Railway accidents could be minimized." Muhammad told divisional officers, assistant officers, IOW, PWI and others that passengers' lives were the most important responsibility besides 'Train and Track' maintenance.

The FGIR stressed the need of implementing PR rules to avoid accidents.

Deputy Superintendent(DS) Hammad Hasan Mirza and other divisional officers also attended the meeting.