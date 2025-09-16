Open Menu

FGP Emphasizes Ensuring Climate Rights Amidst Rising Disasters

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2025 | 07:10 PM

FGP emphasizes ensuring climate rights amidst rising disasters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Freedom Gate Prosperity (FGP) has called for the protection of climate rights and the strengthening of resilience following the recent nationwide floods and their severe impact on vulnerable communities.

A special meeting was held at the FGP office on Tuesday to deliberate on these pressing issues.

FGP emphasized that climate change is not merely an environmental challenge but a matter of rights and governance that requires coordinated action from policymakers, legal experts, and community actors.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Anwar, Chief Executive Officer, FGP stated that Pakistan is bearing a disproportionate climate burden despite contributing little to global emissions.

"Our response must be rights-based and community-centred — protecting livelihoods, ensuring accountability, and empowering people to participate in adaptation and recovery," he stressed.

Responding to the discussion, Dr. Zia Ullah Ranjah, Advocate Supreme Court, climate rights champion, highlighted the centrality of law in advancing climate justice and remarked that climate impacts implicate constitutional guarantees of life and dignity.

He emphasized that it is high time to secure remedies for affected communities and ensure transparent accountability in disaster response and reconstruction.

Shafqat Aziz, head of Climate Change, FGP, stressed that joint action, strengthening institutional capacity, devolving resources to local bodies, and embedding community voices in planning and decision-making are essential to bridging the existing gaps.

He further stated that the deliberations covered legal remedies, institutional preparedness, rights-based recovery, and practical steps for strengthening local resilience — including early warning systems, resilient infrastructure, and community-led adaptation programs.

Participants agreed that advancing climate rights will require coordinated legal action, policy reform, and sustained engagement with affected communities — particularly women, youth, and marginalized groups.

Recent Stories

No need for PPP to join PTI’s political narrativ ..

No need for PPP to join PTI’s political narrative: Azma

2 minutes ago
 IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from ju ..

IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from judicial work

3 hours ago
 UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitte ..

UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitted undergraduate students

3 hours ago
 SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Shar ..

SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Sharjah

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran ..

Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran have begun

4 hours ago
NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar ..

NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar winds days in advance

4 hours ago
 Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen ..

Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen trade, investment relations

4 hours ago
 Official welcome ceremony held for UAE President� ..

Official welcome ceremony held for UAE President’s arrival in Shusha, Azerbaij ..

5 hours ago
 China launches internet technology test satellite

China launches internet technology test satellite

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Da ..

5 hours ago
 Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic ..

Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic Emergency Summit in Doha

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan