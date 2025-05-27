FGP, GBCCI sign MoU to empower youth, women entrepreneurs in GB

Freedom Gate Prosperity (FGP) and the Gilgit-Baltistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GBCCI) formally signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during a ceremony held here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Freedom Gate Prosperity (FGP) and the Gilgit-Baltistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GBCCI) formally signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during a ceremony held here on Tuesday.

The MoU was signed by Muhammad Anwar, Chief Executive Officer of FGP, and Ashfaq Ahmed, President of GBCCI, marking the beginning of a transformative collaboration focused on entrepreneurship, climate resilience, and inclusive development in the region.

Also in attendance were Dr. Faiz Kakar, Chairman of the FGP Board, Urooj Raza Sayyami, Director of the FGP Board and Farhan Jawaid, Head of Programs at FGP among others.

Muhammad Ali, Chairman, Standing Committee on Mines and Minerals of GBCCI, Ali Akbar, Chairman, Standing Committee on International Relations and Foreign Affairs GBCCI, Ghulam Nasir- Executive Committee member FPCCI, were also present at the prestigious signing ceremony.

Highlighting the significance of the partnership, Muhammad Anwar, CEO of FGP, stated, "Our collaboration with GBCCI reflects our firm belief that development must be led by the people it serves. We are investing in GB’s greatest asset, its youth and women, by equipping them with entrepreneurial skills, green business models, and climate-smart solutions.

"

He added that this partnership was not just strategic, it’s a commitment to building a just and sustainable future for the region.

CEO, FGP further said that the MoU outlined a framework for conducting youth and women entrepreneurship trainings, value chain development, and the launch of green business initiatives across GB. FGP would also spearhead a climate resilience program in the region, focusing on agri-based innovation, women and youth empowerment and community-led sustainability solutions.

Speaking on behalf of GBCCI, President Ashfaq Ahmed welcomed the initiative and said, “We are proud to partner with Freedom Gate Prosperity in this meaningful alliance. Gilgit-Baltistan is full of entrepreneurial potential, especially among women and youth. Through this partnership, we aim to unlock that potential and support businesses that are not only profitable but also socially and environmentally responsible.”

The two organisations jointly resolved to work together to empower local communities, promote green economic opportunities, and foster inclusive development in GB.

This partnership is expected to contribute to Pakistan’s broader sustainable development goals by connecting public-private efforts to regional needs and solutions.