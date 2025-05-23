FGP, ICCI sign MoU for sustainable economic empowerment, clean environment

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) In a landmark development for sustainable economic empowerment and environmental responsibility, Freedom Gate Prosperity (FGP) and the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the ICCI headquarters on Friday.

The MoU was formally signed by Muhammad Anwar, CEO of FGP, and Nasir M. Qureshi, President of ICCI.

Also present on the occasion were former ICCI President Aamir Waheed; Executive Members Faisal Muzzamal and Atiq-ur-Rehman, Advisor to the President Naeem Siddiqui; FGP Board Director Urooj Raza Sayyami and representatives from FGP, including Farhan Javaid, Shafqat Aziz, and Amna Kayani.

The MoU establishes a strategic partnership between the two organizations to promote youth and women entrepreneurship in collaboration with academic institutions, conduct skills-based training programs, and work jointly on climate resilience efforts.

A flagship initiative under this partnership is the “Clean Islamabad” campaign, through which both parties aim to eliminate the use of plastic bags and promote sustainable, plastic-free alternatives.

The collaboration will also include policy dialogues, the development of green business models, research support, and capacity-building activities.

Speaking on the occasion, Nasir M. Qureshi, President of ICCI, stated:

“This partnership is a timely step toward inclusive growth and environmental stewardship. ICCI strongly believes in supporting initiatives that empower youth and women entrepreneurs while promoting responsible business practices. Our collaboration with FGP reflects our shared commitment to a cleaner, greener, and economically stronger Islamabad.”

Muhammad Anwar, CEO of FGP, expressed his gratitude for ICCI’s proactive vision and stated:

“This MoU marks a meaningful beginning for collaborative, people-centered development. FGP believes that true empowerment comes when economic opportunity is linked with sustainability. We look forward to working with ICCI to shape models that not only create livelihoods but also protect our environment and build climate resilience.”

Both organizations jointly resolved to move forward with their shared mission of inclusive economic development, climate adaptation, and community engagement.

They agreed to translate this partnership into tangible action, ensuring their joint efforts reach grassroots communities, young entrepreneurs, and small business leaders across the Capital and beyond.