FGP Joins Hands With Tech Experts To Build Climate-resilient Communities
Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2025 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Freedom Gate Prosperity (FGP), a non-profit organization, convened a high-level session with leading digital communication experts to foster tech-driven solutions for strengthening climate-resilient communities in undeserved and climate-vulnerable regions of Pakistan.
The aim was to integrate cutting-edge technology with locally led adaptation strategies that deliver tangible social and environmental benefits, said a press release on Saturday.
The discussion featured Dr. Muhammad Rafiq, Member of the Pakistan Climate Change Authority, who emphasized the need to bridge national climate policies with community-level realities to ensure that interventions remain both relevant and sustainable.
Asad Rafi, a digital communication specialist, along with his team, presented innovative AI-based concepts ranging from predictive analytics for disaster preparedness to localized climate-risk mapping and AI-powered advisory tools for vulnerable groups.
FGP’s CEO, Muhammad Anwar, reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to bringing climate knowledge, early warning systems, and resilience strategies directly to those most at risk.
“Our goal is to transform technology into a community asset — enabling people to anticipate, prepare for, and adapt to the impacts of a changing climate,” he remarked.
The session also underlined the importance of community ownership, equity, and local relevance in all AI-driven adaptation efforts. Plans were discussed to ensure that initiatives are co-designed with local stakeholders, promote inclusive participation, and are supported by strong governance and risk-mitigation measures to address technological, social, and environmental concerns.
By combining grassroots knowledge with advanced AI applications, scalable and replicable models can be developed to strengthen food security, enhance health systems, and improve disaster response capacity.Special focus will be placed on empowering women, youth, and rural communities to become active agents of climate resilience.
