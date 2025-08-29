Open Menu

FGP, Micronox Sign Agreement For Innovative Climate Resilience Initiatives

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2025 | 03:30 PM

FGP, Micronox sign agreement for innovative climate resilience initiatives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Freedom Gate Prosperity (FGP) and Micronox have signed an agreement to further strengthen their partnership in jointly pursuing innovative climate change and resilience initiatives.

This agreement marked a significant step forward, turning that understanding into concrete, technology-driven interventions, said a press release.

The renewed engagement focuses on leveraging digital innovation to enhance climate adaptation, resilient agriculture, and community-based economic empowerment. By combining FGP’s grassroots development expertise with Micronox’s digital capabilities, the partnership aims to deliver practical solutions for vulnerable communities.

Welcoming the collaboration, Muhammad Anwar, CEO of FGP, said, “FGP believes technology should be used as an enabler to bring resilience and opportunity to the most vulnerable. This collaboration will help translate our community-based experience into scalable digital tools that address climate and livelihood challenges.”

Asad Rafi, CEO of Micronox, also emphasized the significance of the initiative, saying,“Micronox is committed to co-developing smart, adaptable solutions that serve real community needs. By working with FGP, we ensure that our innovations are firmly rooted in ground realities and create lasting value for those most at risk.”

