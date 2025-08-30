Open Menu

FGP, Micronox Sign Agreement For Innovative Climate Resilience Initiatives

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2025 | 03:20 PM

FGP, Micronox sign agreement for innovative climate resilience initiatives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Freedom Gate Prosperity (FGP) and Micronox have signed an agreement to further strengthen their partnership in jointly pursuing innovative climate change and resilience initiatives.

This agreement marked a significant step forward, turning that understanding into concrete, technology-driven interventions, said a press release.

The renewed engagement focuses on leveraging digital innovation to enhance climate adaptation, resilient agriculture, and community-based economic empowerment. By combining FGP’s grassroots development expertise with Micronox’s digital capabilities, the partnership aims to deliver practical solutions for vulnerable communities.

Welcoming the collaboration, Muhammad Anwar, CEO of FGP, said, “FGP believes technology should be used as an enabler to bring resilience and opportunity to the most vulnerable. This collaboration will help translate our community-based experience into scalable digital tools that address climate and livelihood challenges.”

Asad Rafi, CEO of Micronox, also emphasized the significance of the initiative, saying,“Micronox is committed to co-developing smart, adaptable solutions that serve real community needs. By working with FGP, we ensure that our innovations are firmly rooted in ground realities and create lasting value for those most at risk.”

P:hin/X:ftp/L:zkz/E:zkz/I:hbk/R:hbk

\778

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

7 hours ago
 Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from ..

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..

16 hours ago
 Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

16 hours ago
 Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic rel ..

Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar

16 hours ago
 HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

16 hours ago
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Ma ..

Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"

16 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate c ..

Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges

16 hours ago
 Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM ..

Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..

16 hours ago
 Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating ..

Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab

16 hours ago
 Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms su ..

Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..

16 hours ago
 Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident

Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan