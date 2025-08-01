FGP, TLS host online workshop for young female students

In a transformative move toward inclusive, future-ready education, Freedom Gate Prosperity (FGP), in collaboration with The Learning School (TLS), has successfully hosted a virtual workshop titled “Your Voice, Your Future: Skills, Dreams, and the World Beyond School” for young female students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) In a transformative move toward inclusive, future-ready education, Freedom Gate Prosperity (FGP), in collaboration with The Learning school (TLS), has successfully hosted a virtual workshop titled “Your Voice, Your Future: Skills, Dreams, and the World Beyond School” for young female students.

The session was moderated by Afia Salam, a pioneering journalist, environmentalist, and advocate for climate justice in Pakistan, said a press release here on Friday.

In her thought-provoking presentation, she emphasized that climate change is no longer a future threat but a current reality.

She urged the students to recognize their potential as local change-makers and shared practical strategies for engaging in climate resilience efforts within their schools and communities. Through an engaging dialogue, she inspired the girls to become informed leaders and reminded them that “the climate crisis will define your generation, but your response to it can define your legacy.”

Saaremeen Fatima, Program Manager for Youth Development at FGP, who led the session, said that this session was about more than just gathering data — it was about listening to voices that are often overlooked. The energy, curiosity, and leadership potential these girls displayed were extraordinary.

The Principal of TLS praised the initiative, stating: “We are deeply grateful to Freedom Gate Prosperity for bringing this vision to our students. The session opened up a new world of possibilities, allowing our girls to voice their hopes and learn about real skills that can transform their lives. We look forward to a long-term partnership that enriches education with relevance and impact.”

Adding a strategic and values-based perspective, Muhammad Anwar, CEO of FGP, emphasized: “This initiative reflects the urgent need to reframe education in Pakistan, where learning must prepare young girls not just for exams, but for life, livelihoods, and leadership. Climate resilience and economic empowerment are no longer optional — they are essential. Our girls must be equipped to navigate environmental challenges and shape sustainable futures for their communities.”

FGP extended its heartfelt gratitude to Afia Salam for her impactful contribution to this session and to the TLS principal and team for their vision, hospitality, and enthusiastic partnership.

The session marked the beginning of a dynamic partnership focused on skill development, climate awareness, and youth-led innovation among adolescent girls in rural Punjab.

