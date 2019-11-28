FGPC holds seminar on diabetes prevention

UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC) Hospital on Thursday arranged a seminar and awareness walk to educate public about prevention and treatment of diabetes.

Speakers said that it is a high time to protect family by raising awareness of the impact of diabetes and promoting the role of the family in the management, care, prevention and education of diabetes.

They stressed the need to educate the communities to restrain inactive life style, unhealthy eating habits, lack of exercise and physical activity, which are among major controllable factors to prevent diabetes prevalence.

Executive Director FGPC Dr Shoib Khan said that overall diabetes prevalence in Pakistan is very high while over 500 million people are currently living with diabetes globally.

He added most of these cases are type-2 diabetes, which is largely preventable through regular physical activity, healthy and balanced diet, and promotion of healthy living environment.

He said that families have a key role to play in addressing the modifiable risk factors for type-2 diabetes for patients and must be provided with educational and awareness resources and a suitable environment to live and adopt a healthier lifestyle.

He however said that type-1 diabetes is not preventable but can be managed with insulin injections.

Incharge Diabetes section FGPC Dr Sarwar Malik said that diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs when the pancreas is no longer able to make insulin, or when the body cannot make good use of the insulin it produces.

He added over the long-term high glucose levels are associated with damage to the body and failure of various organs and tissues.

Dr Sharif Astori said that diabetes is a leading cause of heart disease, stroke, blindness, kidney failure, and lower limb amputation.

He said that one in every two people currently living with diabetes is undiagnosed while most cases are affected by type-2 diabetes. Early diagnosis and treatment are key elements to prevent the complications of diabetes and achieve healthy outcomes, they said.

He emphasized the need for everyone to adopt a healthier lifestyle to overcome risk factors associated with the disease.

