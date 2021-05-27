FGPC vaccinates 31,000 citizens against COVID-19 so far

UrduPoint.com
Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC) hospital on Thursday said that so far 31,000 citizens and frontline healthcare workers have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 from its vaccination center

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC) hospital on Thursday said that so far 31,000 citizens and frontline healthcare workers have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 from its vaccination center.

Sharing details with the media, spokesman FGPC Dr Abdul Jabar said that three male and four female counters have been established for vaccination of citizens at the hospital. He said that the hospital was using two vaccines for vaccination of citizens included Sinopharm and Sinovac while the supply of single-dose vaccine will also be started soon.

He said that the hospital's vaccination center remained opened from 8:00am to 10:00pm while the center remained closed on Friday on the direction of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC). He said that there was no leave at Vaccination Center even on public holidays.

He added during last 24 hours 2,000 citizens visited hospital's vaccination center.

He said that presently 15 positive COVID-19 patients were under treatment in the hospital while 34 Corona tests have been conducted of suspected patients. He said that 300 frontline healthcare workers have been affected from the disease while two staff members lost their lives. He said that the hospital staff was also serving at COVID mass vaccination center at F-9 Park.

The spokesman said that the hospital's evening OPD has been closed temporarily which will be opened on the permission from the authority concerned. He said that due to proper implementation of Corona SOPs by the citizens of federal capital, the case positivity rate decreased to 2.50 percent to three percent.

