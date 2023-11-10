FGRF continues relief activities in war-hit Gaza

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) The Faizan Global Relief Foundation (FGRF) of the Dawat-e-Islami has been continuing its relief and aid activities for the innocent Gazans who have been facing the worst Israeli bombardment for over a month.

Molana Abdul Habib Attari, spokesperson of the Dawat-e-Islami, told APP on Friday that the FRGF had initiated relief work soon after the humanitarian crisis emerged in Gaza, Palestine due to Israeli aggression atrocities since October 7.

He said the FGRF team members from Malawi, Turkey and the United Kingdom made tremendous efforts to start relief, including supply of food and other essential items to the war-torn Gaza people.

Molana Attari said the relief activities remained stagnated due to Israeli siege of the Gaza Strip, however, the FGRF due to its members present inside the conflict zone, managed to supply food and other essential items to the beleaguered Palestinians.

He said the Foundation was trying its teams from the UK and Africa to reach Gaza for relief work.

He also appealed to the Muslims all over the world generously to support the FGRF so that it could extend maximum help to the Gaza people.