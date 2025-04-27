FGRF delivers massive humanitarian aid to Gaza, reaffirms commitment to humanity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) The Faizan Global Relief Foundation (FGRF), the charitable arm of Dawat-e-Islami, has reached a remarkable milestone in its ongoing humanitarian response to the crisis in Gaza.

Syed Fuzail Raza Attari, head of FGRF’s UK chapter, told APP that the foundation has delivered an extensive range of essential aid to thousands of affected families.

He said the relief efforts for addressing urgent needs amid the devastation, include the provision of 5.1 million litres of clean water, 350,000 cooked hot meals, 70,000 food packs, 100,000 kilograms of flour, tent houses for 300 families, infant milk and diapers for 5,000 families, 75,000 fresh bread loaves, cakes for 25,000 children, 1,500 blankets and 1,000 mattresses, 5,000 hygiene kits, 5,000 vegetable baskets for families, cash assistance to 5,000 families, 1,000 hijabs, medicine for 1,000 families and 20,000 warm clothes and winter essentials.

In addition to providing life-saving resources, Fuzail Raza said the FGRF has actively participated in clearing over 100,000 square meters of rubble to assist in restoring some sense of normalcy to the devastated region.

He said the FGRF has successfully dispatched a total of eight containers filled with critical supplies to Gaza, ensuring that aid reaches those most in need. He said the organization continues to expand its support network on the ground, offering hope and relief to thousands of families facing extreme hardship.

Fuzail Raza said the relief mission by FGRF has reflected its commitment to serving humanity, especially during one of the most challenging times for Gaza's residents.

"The efforts in Gaza are a reflection of our responsibility to humanity," said Fuzail Raza. "We remain committed to delivering relief, compassion, and hope to those who need it most."

The FGRF's initiative stands as a powerful testament to international solidarity and the enduring spirit of compassion in the face of adversity.