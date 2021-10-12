UrduPoint.com

FGRF Distributes Rations Among Affected People In Harnai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 05:30 PM

FGRF distributes rations among affected people in Harnai

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :The Faizan Global Relief Foundation (FGRF), Welfare Department of Dawat-e-Islami has started a series of relief activities for affected people of earthquake hit areas including Harnai district.

According to detail, the FGRF teams with volunteers distributed cooked food, clean drinking water, juices, rations, tents, disposal utensils, blankets and cash among the earthquake victims in respective areas of Harnai district.

The FGRF's representative said the relief activities would be continued for helping of affected people in difficult times.

He said the FGRF teams also went to the houses of the martyrs and offered prayers and condolences.

