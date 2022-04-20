UrduPoint.com

FGRF Installs 180,231 Boxes For Properly Disposing Of Sacred Papers Across Country

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2022 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Faizan Global Relief Foundation (FGRF), a non-profitable organization, has installed 180,231 boxes for properly disposing of the sacred papers across the country.

FGRF Executive Director Muhammad Shahrukh, in an exclusive talk with APP on Wednesday, said the boxes were erected at various places including madrassas, mosques and markets for the people's convenience so that they could dispose of the newspapers containing holy contents, religious books and sacred papers in them.

He said these boxes were emptied with the help of 30,000 volunteers at the end of every month and stored at 424 points on the temporary basis. Later on, they were disposed of at their designated places by burying or cooled in the deep water, he added.

Shahrukh said so far 181,000 sacks of sacred papers had been cooled, preserved or buried in the light of Shariah and Sunnah.

However, Rs 50 million incurred in the wake of transportation of the sacred papers annually, he added.

He said copies of the Holy Quran found in good condition were rebounded and the sacred scripts found in poor condition were disposed of as per Islamic guidelines.

Offering gratitude to the Islamabad Capital Territory Administration for imposing the Section 144 in a bid to control the desecration of sacred papers, Shahrukh said this precedence should be adopted by all the local governments across the country.

He said the sacred papers recycling plant being established by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony in the Federal capital was a novel but a constructive step to address the issue of sacred papers disposal in respectful manner.

More Stories From Pakistan

