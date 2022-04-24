FGRF installs 180,231 boxes for properly disposing of sacred papers across country

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :Faizan Global Relief Foundation (FGRF), a non-profitable organization, has installed 180,231 boxes for properly disposing of the sacred papers across the country.

FGRF Executive Director Muhammad Shahrukh, in an exclusive talk with APP, said the boxes were erected at various places including Madrassas, Mosques and markets for the people's convenience so that they could dispose of the newspapers containing holy contents, religious books and sacred papers.

He said these boxes were emptied with the help of 30,000 volunteers at the end of every month and stored at 424 points on the temporary basis. Later on, they were disposed of at their designated places by burying or cooled in the deep water, he added.

He said so far 181,000 sacks full of sacred papers had been cooled, preserved or buried in the light of Shariah and Sunnah. He said copies of the Holy Quran found in good condition were rebounded while other sacred scripts found in poor condition were disposed of as per Islamic guidelines.

Regarding the annual cost of transportation from emptying boxes to disposing of sacred papers, he informed that more than Rs50 million incurred in the wake of completing this whole process.

Shahrukh said the FGRF had introduced fancy type small boxes to fix in the shops and offices to dispose of the sacred papers. Although, this pilot project was at the initial stage but it was bearing the maximum positive results, he maintained.

He said every individual was morally and religiously bound to control the desecration of the holy contents in its all forms and manifestations. "We must stop commercial use of such papers carrying the religious stuff as it is the main cause of desecration," he added.

Offering gratitude to the Islamabad Capital Territory Administration for imposing the Section 144 in a bid to control the desecration of sacred papers, the FGRF executive director said this precedence should be adopted by all the local governments across the country.

He further appreciating the efforts of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony for establishing a recycling plant for the sacred papers in the Federal capital said it was a good step to address the issue of sacred papers disposal in a respectful manner.

