FGRF joins hands with PHA in tree plantation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) A tree plantation ceremony was held here at the Allama Iqbal Park in collaboration with Faizan Global Relief Foundation (FGRF) of Dawat-e-Islami and Punjab Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi.

PHA Rawalpindi Director General Ahmed Hassan Ranjha was the special guest at the ceremony, while the attendees included important personalities from Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Dawat-e-Islami.

The ceremony began with the recitation of the verses of Holy Quran and Naat-e-Rasool Maqbool (SAW).

PHA DG Ranjha, in his address, appreciated the efforts of Dawat-e-Islami urging the religious parties to help raise awareness about the importance of tree plantation.

“This effort of Dawat-e-Islami is commendable, and the PHA Rawalpindi fully supports it,” he said, adding the climate change phenomenon could be dealt with only by highlighting the importance of tree plantation.

He further said that planting trees to make the environment people-friendly was a national duty. “We urgently need to popularize tree plantation to protect our areas, cities, streets and neighbourhoods from pollution and climate change.”

Other speakers also highlighted the importance of tree plantation.

An FGRF representative shed light on the services of the organization. A documentary video was also shown in this regard.

Later, the DG PHA along with other guests planted saplings.