FGRF launches awareness, fumigation drive against dengue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Faizan Global Relief Foundation (FGRF), a non profitable organization, is launching an awareness and fumigation drive against dengue in most affected areas of the country.

Talking to APP on Wednesday, FGRF representative Muhammad Adil informed that initially it had inked an agreement with Commissioner of Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon in a bid to control and prevent the spread of dengue in the metropolis in collaboration with the divisional administration.

According to the memorandum of understanding, the FGRF would provide the volunteer support to the divisional administration along with district health and municipal teams for fumigation in the various areas of Karachi and educate the people regarding its symptoms, biting pattern, potential larva-breeding sites, and post-diagnoses mechanism, he added.

He said the FGRF would also facilitate the divisional administration in arranging training sessions, machinery/equipment and fogging activities at the larva-breeding sites.

He said the Commissioner Office Karachi would facilitate the foundation in creating liaison with the district health, administration, and other line departments for organizing master training sessions and awareness campaigns to cope with this rising disease.